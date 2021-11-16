Activision Blizzard board backs CEO amid misconduct allegations at company By Reuters

(Reuters) – Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:)’s board backed Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick after a report on Tuesday said the videogame company’s boss had known about sexual misconduct allegations at the company.
“The board remains confident that Bobby Kotick appropriately addressed workplace issues brought to his attention,” the directors said in a statement.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Kotick did not inform the company’s board about the alleged misconduct or the out-of-court settlement with the employee who reported the incident to the human resources department and supervisors at Sledgehammer Games, an Activision-owned studio.
