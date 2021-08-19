Acting FDA Chief Janet Woodcock ruled out as permanent nominee – Bloomberg News

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration

has ruled out nominating Janet Woodcock as the permanent head of

the Food and Drug Administration, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/2WdjOqJ

on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya

Soni)

