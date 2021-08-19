Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration
has ruled out nominating Janet Woodcock as the permanent head of
the Food and Drug Administration, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/2WdjOqJ
on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)