Ackman committed to finding a deal for PSTH; sold Agilent to raise cash

Article content NEW YORK — Billionaire investor William Ackman, who last year launched the biggest-ever special-purpose acquisition company, said on Tuesday he remains committed to finding a merger partner for his blank-check company Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH). “Our plan to return cash to shareholders once SPARC is approved does NOT in any way mean that we are walking away from PSTH and giving up on completing a deal,” Ackman wrote in the Pershing Square Holdings interim financial statements.

Article content Ackman made the statements just a few days after he told investors he would return the $4 billion raised last year if regulators give him approval for a special-purpose acquisition rights company (SPARC). The news came days after Pershing Square Tontine Holdings was charged with failing to have registered as an investment company, a lawsuit Ackman called meritless. “We remain committed to finding a transaction for PSTH,” Ackman wrote on Tuesday, adding, “If we have not done so by the time SPARC is approved, we will then continue to pursue a business combination, on behalf of SPARC rather than PSTH.” Ackman created the SPARC as part of a deal to buy a stake in Universal Music Group (UMG), which he proposed earlier this summer for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings but abandoned amid regulatory questions.