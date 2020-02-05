Accuser Harvey Weinstein: "He cried his mother's death by masturbating in front of me!"

The trial of the disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein is still ongoing, and in court this week, one of his accusers alleges that the movie mogul lamented his mother's death by masturbating in front of her.

She also states that Weinstein forced her to practice oral sex with him.

"I needed to be comforted by his pain, and he wanted to talk to me because he understood the pain," Mann said for Page Six. He also shares that he had lost his father a year earlier.

Mann said that when he arrived at the place where Weinstein was staying, "he is naked in bed. All he wants to do is something sexual.

"I think he masturbated in a mirror and put it in my mouth, and it was the second time that liquid came out … and it disgusted me," he said. According to Mann, his semen tasted bad because of the erectile dysfunction medicine Weinstein was taking.

Mann alleges that Weinstein raped her twice, urinated her and forced her to have a threesome.