Accused High School Shooter, Timothy Simpkins, Has Been Released On $75K Bond (Update)

On Thursday, accused high school shooter, Timothy Simpkins, was released on $75,000 bond.

According to reports, Simpkins has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Shortly before his release, Simpkins’ family spoke out on his behalf. They stated Simpkins was bullied before the shooting occurred.

Carrol Harrison, a spokesperson for Timothy’s family said, “He was scared. He was afraid. There’s a video that’s all out on social media that show he was being attacked. It wasn’t just one person that would attack him and bully him, and taking his money, harassing him due to the fact that he had more things than maybe others.”

However, they did not justify the shooting and said, “We have to take a look at the fact that, bullying is real, and it takes us all. And I do apologize. We ask as a family for forgiveness of any type of hurt.”

WFAA reports that police did note that claims of bullying are a part of their investigation.

On Tuesday, a shooting took place at Timberview High School in Arlington, TX., as previously reported.

Reports state they believe the shooting happened at 9:15 a.m., which resulted in at least four people being injured, and the incident occurred after he was involved in a fight, where he then drew his gun. Videos of the alleged fight made rounds on social media shortly following the shooting.

Of the four people injured, two were shot, and three were hospitalized. Thankfully all three of those individuals hospitalized are expected to survive, said Assistant Police Chief Kolbye. One male student who was in the intensive care unit is out of surgery.

Classes at Timberview High School were canceled on Thursday, due to the incident.

