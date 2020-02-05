According to reports, Prince William and Prince Harry are "relieved." Their family drama is finally "over."

Wenn

A source says that the gap between the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex began in 2017 when the first warned his younger brother about moving too fast with his then girlfriend Meghan Markle.

It is said that Prince William and Prince Harry are happy with their current situation. Several weeks after the Duke of Sussex announced his decision to renounce his royal duties, the words emerged that both the Duke of Cambridge and his younger brother were "relieved" that their family drama had finally ended.

Amid reports of divisions among the grandsons of Queen Elizabeth II, a friend of the family admitted to PEOPLE that the two "did not leave in good terms in any way." Even so, the so-called friend hastened to add: "But both are relieved that everything is over." Another source of the palace also hinted that they will repair their relationship, noting that they have been talking more.

According to reports, the dispute between William and Harry began in 2017. At that time, Kate Middleton's husband warned his younger brother that he was moving too fast with Meghan markle after the latter expressed his desire to marry her after less than a year of dating. It was said that the Duke of Sussex was angry and hurt by his brother's advice.

After marrying Meghan in 2018, Harry made the decision to move out of Kensington Palace, breaking his joint court with William. "It's a shame," said an internal source. "There was power in that unity and great strength in the quartet, but I see why it is happening. There is always that tension: trying to do public relations and then realizing that they are real people. They want their own place and their own things. ".

In January 2020, Harry took him even further when he announced that he and his wife will move away from their roles as members of the royal family and "plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America." On how William took the news from Harry, an internal source claimed he was "distraught and frustrated." The informant added: "By the way he sees it, Harry threw all the good advice he gave him in the face."

William and Harry were not the only ones with tension around them. His wives, Kate and Meghan, have allegedly not communicated often in recent months. A source told Us Weekly that the two "barely speak" to each other. It was said that Kate was also "incredibly hurt" by the decision to leave Harry and Meghan. The source explained: "She acted as Harry's mentor before Meghan appeared and hates seeing her husband so upset."