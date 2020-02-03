According to reports, Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher go into physical disturbance during the Super Bowl weekend

Whew chile, the drama! # Roommates, rumors are on fire with accusations that the new Moneybagg couple Me and Ari Fletcher had a physical altercation while they were in Miami for the Super Bowl weekend.

While most people were enjoying the Super Bowl over the weekend, things supposedly went completely for rapper Moneybagg Yo and his new boo Ari Fletcher.

Several witnesses ran to social networks with claims and receipts that Ari allegedly ran after Moneybagg Yo and hit him in the face; in response, Moneybagg chased her and removed her wig. All this happened in the middle of the street in Miami and was apparently captured on video by several eyewitnesses.

There are a couple of videos on social networks about the supposed fight between the two, but nothing is clear enough to see exactly what is happening in the videos. However, that hasn't stopped fans from criticizing both Moneybagg Yo and Ari for their allegedly abusive behavior among them.

As of now, none of them have addressed the accusations publicly. If you've kept up, you know that Moneybagg I was previously in a relationship with Megan Thee Stallion and Ari is the baby mom of G Herbo, who is currently dating Taina Williams, the daughter of Emily B.

Roommates, what do you think about this?