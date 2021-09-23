Accenture Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Accenture (NYSE:) reported on Thursday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Accenture announced earnings per share of $2.2 on revenue of $13.42B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.18 on revenue of $13.38B.
Accenture shares are up 28.12% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.14% from its 52 week high of $345.52 set on September 10. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 17.03% from the start of the year.
Accenture follows other major Technology sector earnings this month
Accenture’s report follows an earnings beat by Adobe on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.11 on revenue of $3.94B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.01 on revenue of $3.9B.
Salesforce.com had beat expectations on August 25 with second quarter EPS of $1.48 on revenue of $6.34B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.9246 on revenue of $6.24B.
