ACAMS Canada Virtual Conference Offers Holistic Look at Emerging Anti-Financial Crime Risks with More than 40 Leading Compliance Experts

High-level speakers from Finance Canada, FINTRAC, RCMP, and many of the nation’s leading banks, FinTech firms and NGOs will address new risks associated witih domestic extremism, cryptocurrencies, neo-banks, and transnational crime groups

Article content CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its ongoing effort to empower compliance professionals throughout Canada, ACAMS will host a one-of-a-kind, fully virtual training and networking event for its 9th Annual AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference . Beginning on November 3, attendees of this fully virtual gathering will have the opportunity to engage with their counterparts in Canada’s public and private sectors to discuss the latest regulatory developments for anti-financial crime (AFC) practitioners and learn compliance best practices for identifying and reporting money flows tied to organized transnational crime groups, ransomware syndicates, violent domestic extremists, and other illicit actors.

Article content As reflected by the theme of this year’s event — “managing financial crime risks from to sea to sea” — the ACAMS Canada Virtual Conference offers a holistic look at pending regulatory requirements and emerging criminal typologies facing Canadian compliance professionals, with insight from high-level expert speakers from Finance Canada, FINTRAC, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Transparency International Canada, and many of the nation’s largest banks, FinTech firms and consultancy firms. “Advances in technology and global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic are changing the illicit-finance threat landscape in Canada and the ability of Canadian compliance practitioners to mitigate their related regulatory risks,” said ACAMS President and Managing Director, Scott Liles. “By drawing upon the expertise of the country’s most seasoned financial-crime experts, ACAMS Canada offers a good opportunity for compliance practitioners to get ahead of the regulatory curve.”

Article content “Whether you’re looking for insight on how recent amendments to the PCMLTFA will impact compliance for virtual currency and prepaid card providers, seeking guidance on risk mitigation in the rapidly growing digital banking market, or taking steps to meet money-laundering risks linked to Canada’s real estate and gaming sectors, this event is designed to give attendees practical compliance knowledge that can be implemented to protect their institutions from regulatory penalties and reputational damage,” said Liles. The full program for ACAMS Canada can be found here . About ACAMS® ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime prevention professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Its new Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) certification commenced in January 2020. Visit acams.org for more information.

Article content About Adtalem Global Education Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of nearly 275,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information. Lashvinder Kaur ACAMS +44 7388264478 LKaur@acams.org

