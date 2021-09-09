Acala Integrates Chainlink Oracle Pallet Before Going Live on Polkadot By CoinQuora

Acala Integrates Chainlink Oracle Pallet Before Going Live on Polkadot



Acala is integrating Chainlink Oracle (NYSE:) Pallet.

Polkadot is launching many parachains soon.

Acala is one of the first to go live.

The Polkadot network is almost set to launch parachains that will establish its interoperable blockchain ecosystem. Acala will be one of the first parachains to go live. Hence, it is preparing to offer a full multi-chain DeFi hub service on Polkadot.

A successful launch will ensure that Acala is fully integrated with key infrastructure and tooling. This will bring rapid development and enhanced security for all user funds. One of the key infrastructures on Acala’s DeFi parachain is oracles.

Oracles come with key inputs such as asset prices and market information that are critical to executing core functions. This is why Acala actively integrates Chainlink Price Feeds

