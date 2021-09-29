Abu Dhabi’s TAQA hires advisors as it looks to exit Canadian oil and gas assets -sources

Article content

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co has hired advisors to sell its entire oil and gas producing assets in Canada as part of a drive to reduce the company’s carbon footprint, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

IHS Markit analysts estimated that the assets could fetch as much as C$1.5 billion ($867 million).

The state-backed company’s decision to make a total exit from Canada comes after it announced a review of its onshore and offshore oil and gas assets this month, spread across Canada, Netherlands, the United Kingdom’s North Sea and the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company is seeking to expand its electricity generation business, while reducing the carbon emissions by selling fossil fuel assets.