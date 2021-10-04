Abu Dhabi’s Etihad seeks to hire up to 1,000 cabin crew By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said on Monday it planned to hire up to 1,000 cabin crew as travel demand rebounds with the easing of international border restrictions and it increases operations.

The state-owned carrier would host recruitment days in ten cities from Oct. 11 to Nov. 22 including in Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Beirut and Milan, it said.

“The last 18 months have been incredibly difficult, however there is much to be positive about as travel restrictions ease and we ramp up operations to meet growing demand,” Head of Crew Performance and Support Jihad Matta said in a statement.

