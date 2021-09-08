Abu Dhabi starts marketing two-tranche bonds, document shows

Article content

DUBAI — Abu Dhabi on Wednesday gave an initial price guidance of about 90 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST) for 10-year bonds and around 130 bps over UST for 30-year bonds, a bank document showed, in its second bond sale of the year.

BNP Paribas, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered are arranging the deal, the document from one of the banks showed. The deal is expected to close later on Wednesday.

Gulf governments are seeking to lock in funding while rates remain at historic lows, despite a rebound in oil turning their fortunes after their economies were battered by last year’s historic price crash, along with the impact of the pandemic.