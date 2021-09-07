Aboriginal group files U.N. complaint over heritage bill

Article content MELBOURNE — A group of Aboriginal people has filed a complaint to the United Nations over Western Australia’s draft heritage protection laws, more than a year after miner Rio Tinto legally destroyed historically and culturally significant rock shelters. The group is making a formal request for the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination to review the state’s cultural heritage bill, calling it incompatible with Australia’s international obligations.

Article content “If the traditional owners, the first Australians, say, ‘No, don’t destroy this particular site,’ that must stand,” said Slim Parker, a senior elder of the Martidja Banjima people who is one of those making the complaint. “The days when the minister has the discretion and the final say, saying, ‘Well, we’ve heard what you’ve got to say but we’re going to do it anyway,’ should be over,” he told Reuters. The government of Western Australia is re-drafting heritage laws that have allowed damage to significant Aboriginal sites in a government-led process that gives developers a right to appeal, while denying it to affected Aboriginal groups. New draft laws put greater emphasis on agreement between Indigenous groups and developers, but the government retains the final decision in heritage disputes.