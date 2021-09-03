ABEY Token Lists on Liquid Global Today, Matches Growth by Introducing New Features By CoinQuora

ABEY Token Lists on Liquid Global Today, Matches Growth by Introducing New Features



ABEY token has listed on leading exchange, Liquid Global today.

So far, the token has risen by 400% from $0.61 in 2020 to $2.50.

Liquid listing means token available to over 800,000 customers in over 100 countries

Multi-layered programmable blockchain ABEYCHAIN has just got its ABEY token listed on Liquid Global, one of the top regulated crypto exchanges around. The fully operational, third-generation public chain is working to solve one of the most pressing challenges in the space: the ability to simultaneously achieve a high degree of decentralization, security, and efficiency—commonly known as the “Impossible Triangle”.

This new listing conveys ABEY’s growth as an ecosystem. In fact, the price of the ABEY token has skyrocketed by over 400% since its first public listing on the ZBX.one exchange. It started off at around $0.61 in 2020 and now has soared all the way to $2.50 per token. Listing at Liquid Global will earn the token and blockchain much more exposure, as the exchange cu…

