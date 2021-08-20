Abercrombie & Fitch By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

My Top Value Stock This Week: Abercrombie & Fitch



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) is a stock in our POWR Value service. Ots stock has been gaining due to the adjustments the company has made in the digital realm. With its latest earnings being released next week, read more to learn why this highly undervalued stock belongs in your portfolio.Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells directly to consumers through its stores and websites, including the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands.

Its product portfolio includes knit and woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, jeans and woven pants, shorts, sweaters, outerwear, and personal care products and accessories for men. The company also sells innerwear, sleepwear, and at-home products for girls through direct-to-consumer operations and Hollister stores under the Gilly Hicks brand.

Over the last couple of years, the company has been adapting to the changing retail landscape. As foot traffic was slowing in their retail stores, the company has been growing its digital sales. The pandemic made that a priority.

