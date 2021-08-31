ABC Technologies Announces Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TORONTO — ABC Technologies Inc. (TSX: ABCT), a leading manufacturer and supplier of custom, highly engineered, technical plastics and lightweighting innovations to the North American light vehicle industry, announced that it will release its Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 financial results on Thursday, September 2 nd before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community at 8:30am ET to discuss the results. The call will also be available to the general public via a live audio webcast.

The dial-in number to participate in the call is:

Toll Free: 1-855-327-6837

Toll/International: 1-631-891-4304

Participants may listen to the call via audio streaming at www.abctechnologies.com/investors

A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call. The replay will be available until 11:59pm ET on Thursday, September 16,2021.

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 10015360

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call at www.abctechnologies.com/investors under the Events & Presentations section.

Nathan Barton

ABC Technologies Investor Relations

investors@abctechnologies.com

