Abby Lee Miller Prepped Her For Modeling Career, Says Heidi – Hollywood Life

While it should be no surprise that Leni Klum followed in her mother’s footsteps, Heidi Klum said it was ‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller who helped her daughter get ready for a life on the catwalk.

Leni Klum, the 17-year-old daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum, hit the runway for Dolce & Gabbana’s 2021 Alta Moda show on Sunday (Aug. 29), and Heidi, 48, couldn’t be prouder. She also couldn’t be more confident that her daughter was going to crush this runway show. “I was excited,” she told PEOPLE. “I asked her before, and she said, ‘No, Mom, I got this. I’m just going to wing it,’ you know?” Heidi revealed that Leni was a member of the Abby Lee Miller Dance Company, and being part of the Dance Moms star’s studio prepared her teenage daughter for the casting.

“There, you have to learn really hard routines, and you have to dance in front of all the judges,” Heidi told People. “She has a lot of trophies at home from that time.” Heidi also said that the experience helped Leni land the gig. “She’s performed before, so for her, I think this was just like, ‘Okay, I walk and I pose.’ There’s not too much to memorize,” said the Making The Cut star. “She knows how to walk in heels. She’s been walking in the craziest heels that she found in my closet since she, basically, started walking. And because she grew up with cameras around her, she doesn’t really get that intimidated with that kind of stuff.”

Heidi, who sat in the front row for the Venice runway show to cheer on her daughter, thought Leni “really just enjoyed” modeling. The Victoria’s Secret Angel revealed the same couldn’t be said about her. “[When] I do a show, or anything, I always get nervous. Maybe because I wasn’t born with it, you know? I didn’t have all this stuff around me when I was little. I think for her it’s, ‘I got this, Mom, relax.’”

Leni walked the show in a vibrant blue double satin corset dress and skirt. She accented the look with an elegant crown, drop earrings, and necklace that boasted some magnificent gemstones. Heidi shared multiple pictures and videos of her daughter walking. “Proud mom,” he captioned one video, along with countless blue heart emojis. Ahead of the show, Leni and Heidi enjoyed “a night out in Venice,” and the mother-daughter combo wore matching Dolce & Gabbana designs, each outfit covered in glittery crystals that shined brighter than the stars in the sky.