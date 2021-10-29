AbbVie Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. AbbVie Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – AbbVie (NYSE:) reported on Friday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

AbbVie announced earnings per share of $3.33 on revenue of $14.34B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.22 on revenue of $14.3B.

AbbVie shares are up 2% from the beginning of the year, still down 9.76% from its 52 week high of $121.53 set on September 1. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 22.37% from the start of the year.

AbbVie shares gained 1.57% in pre-market trade following the report.

AbbVie follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

AbbVie’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on October 19, who reported EPS of $2.6 on revenue of $23.34B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.35 on revenue of $23.64B.

Thermo Fisher Scientific had beat expectations on Wednesday with third quarter EPS of $5.76 on revenue of $9.33B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.68 on revenue of $8.33B.

