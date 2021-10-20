Abbott Labs Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Abbott Labs Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Abbott Labs (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Abbott Labs announced earnings per share of $1.4 on revenue of $10.93B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9442 on revenue of $9.55B.

Abbott Labs shares are up 9% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.99% from its 52 week high of $129.70 set on September 13. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 20.33% from the start of the year.

Abbott Labs shares gained 3.07% in pre-market trade following the report.

Abbott Labs follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Abbott Labs’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $2.6 on revenue of $23.34B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.36 on revenue of $23.66B.

Intuitive Surgical had beat expectations on Tuesday with third quarter EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $1.4B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.17 on revenue of $1.39B.

