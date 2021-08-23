AB Volvo buys Chinese vehicles business for about SEK 1.1 billion By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish truck maker AB Volvo said on Monday it had struck a deal to by Chinese JMC Heavy Duty Vehicle Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Jiangling Motors Co. Ltd, for about 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($125.7 million).
The acquired business, which includes a manufacturing sitein Taiyuan, China, and Volvo said in a statement it aimed to start production of its new heavy-duty Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX trucks there at the end of next year.
($1 = 8.7506 Swedish crowns)
