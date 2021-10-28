AB InBev hikes 2021 forecast after strong third quarter By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Anheuser-Busch InBev is pictured outside the brewer’s headquarters in Leuven, Belgium February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir



BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, reported higher than expected earnings in the third-quarter on Thursday and upgraded its forecast for full-year growth.

The Belgium-based brewer said core profit (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose 3.0% on a like-for-like basis in the July-Sept period, against an expected 2.3% drop, according to a company-compiled poll.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said it now expected EBITDA would grow by between 10% and 12% in 2021. Its previous forecast was for an 8%-12% expansion.