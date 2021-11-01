AAX Reveals Speakers at the Upcoming Hong Kong Fintech Week 2021 By CoinQuora

AAX Reveals Speakers at the Upcoming Hong Kong Fintech Week 2021



AAX unveiled its groundbreaking exhibition for the Hong Kong FinTech Week 2021.

It also revealed and confirmed the speakers for the event.

AAX takes this as an opportunity to explore the vibrant FinTech community.

Today, AAX unveiled its groundbreaking exhibition for Hong Kong FinTech Week 2021. AAX also confirmed who are going to be the speakers in the said event. Being the event’s Diamond Sponsor, AAX aims to support the region’s vibrant FinTech community. More so, AAX took this as an opportunity to explore how the bridge between our physical and virtual worlds are transforming and progressing.

In the three-day conference, Toya Zhang, Deputy COO, Ben Caselin, Head of Research and Strategy and Anton Gulin, Country Manager of Russia, Ukraine and CIS — will all participate in discussions, regarding some of the most relevant topics in the crypto space today. The topics include Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), as well as the significance of digital inclusion.

Toya Zhang commented,

We are delighted to sponsor Hong Kong’s premier fintech conference for the first time. This event represents Hong Kong’s vibrant fintech ecosystem, but it is also a truly global platform that allows us to connect with a much broader community. The hybrid format also highlights how the future of FinTech will be driven by cross-border connections and interactions that cross the physical and virtual divide.

Furthermore, AAX will leverage its Hong Kong FinTech Week sponsorship and take visitors to experience a new frontier of creativity. Moreover, in the AAX’s exhibition stand at the event, visitors will have the chance to be a part of an NFT, which the exchange will be displayed through the week.

With that said, AAX also plans to jump into the NFT craze through the idea of crypto celebrity ‘gods’ and their influence in the market.

(Source: AAX)

As mentioned, AAX revealed that some of their members will be speaking at the exhibition, in five sessions:

Crypto in 2021: Misconceptions, Lessons & Opportunities AheadGlobal stage, November 3, 2021, at 1420-1500 HKTPanel Discussion: Ben Caselin, Head of Research & Strategy, AAXChristian Ng, Principal, GBV Lucy Gazmararian, Founder and Managing Partner, Token Bay Capital

Crypto Assets – Investing for a New AgeFuture stage, November 4, 2021, at 1330-1400 HKTPanel Discussion: Toya Zhang, Deputy COO, AAXMichel Lee, Executive President, HashKey Group

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) & DeFi: Changing the Conversation of Digital Creativity & ValueFuture stage, November 4, 2021, at 1430-1500 HKTSpeakers: Ben Caselin, Head of Research & Strategy, AAXZen Fong, Head of Crypto, Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange

How Digital Inclusion Should be the First Step to Financial InclusionGrowth, November 5, 2021, at 1510-1530 HKTPanel Discussion: Ben Caselin, Head of Research & Strategy, AAXMohd Khairil Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer, Axiata Digital

Role of Crypto Assets in a Changing WorldVision, November 5, 2021 at 1530-1550 HKTPanel Discussion: Anton Gulin, Country Manager of Russia, Ukraine & CIS, AAXYulong Liu, Managing Director, Babel Finance

It is important to note that AAX is the world’s first crypto exchange that is powered by LSEG technology. Notably, it is the first to shift to the Satoshi Standard (SATS), intending to drive the adoption of .

Suffice to say, AAX is a first-time sponsor to the global premier conference. Ben Caselin also expressed his thoughts, saying:

We are proud to have emerged as part of Hong Kong’s vibrant digital asset ecosystem. The conference comes at a time of accelerating change for digital assets, providing a great forum for exchanging ideas on where this increasingly mainstream asset class goes from here.

Lastly, AAX also disclosed a preview of its AAX Exhibition Space at the Hong Kong FinTech Week.

