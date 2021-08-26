AAX Exchange Prepares For NFT Market Launch By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

AAX Exchange Prepares For NFT Market Launch



AAX Exchange is bringing exciting marketing campaigns for its upcoming NFT marketplace launch.

The platform will give users the chance to create their own NFTs and auction them for charity.

Users will also enter a lucky draw to win exclusive themed NFTs.

AAX Exchange is setting the wheels in motion for its NFT marketplace launch, starting with exciting marketing campaigns.

The Asia-based Exchange is set to launch its flagship non-fungible tokens (NFTS) marketplace soon, featuring selective artists’ high-end works. To introduce the platform, AAX will give users an opportunity to auction their NFTs for a charity campaign. Along with this, they can also win themed NFTs after trading.

This first step into the NFT arena will peak and flourish with the minting and exposition of a series of high-end NFTs. These will be made in collaboration with a mystery artist that is yet to be re…

Continue reading on CoinQuora