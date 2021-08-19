AAX Exchange Offers Crypto Saving Account, Stake To Earn By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

AAX Exchange Offers Crypto Saving Account, Stake To Earn



AAX Exchange is bringing aboard its latest enticing product.

Behold, the new savings account allows users to gain up to 20% APY rates.

Users can stake their cryptos (BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC) to earn high interest.

AAX Exchange — the Asia-based cryptocurrency exchange, is launching its crypto savings platform. This platform will bring the highest APY to users across the centralized crypto exchange network. In detail, users can get up to 20% APY rates on their crypto assets.

Founded in 2018, AAX Exchange is a reputed leader in the Asian crypto market. It offers an easy-to-use platform. Users enjoy fast and secure digital asset trading. That being said, this latest initiative aims to drive more users onto the exchange.

Presently, the platform leads institutional investors in the adoption of digital assets in the Asia-Pacific region. It also offers derivatives as well. The company is known for…

