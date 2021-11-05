AAX Concludes Sessions at Hong Kong FinTech Week By CoinQuora

AAX Concludes Sessions at Hong Kong FinTech Week



AAX wraps up participation in Hong Kong FinTech Week

The conference focused on the convergence of digital and traditional finance

Sessions conducted by AAX highlighted the conference’s theme

AAX recently wrapped up its participation in the Hong Kong FinTech Week 2021. In the span of two days, the sessions held by AAX focused on the official theme of the conference — the convergence of digital and traditional finance, as well as opportunities that lie with the swift adoption.

According to Toya Zhang, Deputy COO of AAX, the convergence of digital assets and traditional finance is a huge opportunity for Hong Kong to step up as Asia’s leading finance hub. Zhang mentioned that,

Crypto is still in its infancy, but the adoption rate has increased by more than 800% this year. The toddler is growing up really fast.

In the sixth edition of the conference, the AAX team created an NFT that took the concept of crypto celebrity gods and their influence on the industry. People who visited their booth had the chance to interact with the team and create NFT artworks.

The Head of Research and Strategy Ben Caselin also added,

NFTs aren’t just about art. It’s about owning something inside a digital environment and building value inside the virtual world.

Continue reading on CoinQuora