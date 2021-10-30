Aavegotchi (GHST) gains 50% as ‘Gotchiverse’ auctions set a path to the Metaverse By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The world of decentralized gaming has seen significant growth in 2021 as the rise of play-to-earn (P2E) gaming merged with NFTs to open the first pathway to the Metaverse.

Aavegotchi is currently making inroads in the blockchain-based gaming sector with a somewhat novel approach that incorporates features from P2E gaming, NFTs and decentralized finance (DeFi).

GHST/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Top-10 gaming tokens by year-to-date gains. Source: Messari