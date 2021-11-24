Aaron Rodgers Is Dealing With ‘Covid Toe’ & Fans Share Their Reactions – Hollywood Life

After testing positive for COVID-19 and sitting out for 10 days, Aaron Rodgers has returned to the football field — but with some unfortunate side effects in tow, or, more specifically, in toe.

Aaron Rodgers just returned to the field after testing positive for COVID-19 and sitting out for 10 days due to his unvaccinated status — but with some complications. The Green Bay Packers quarterback apparently has “COVID toe,” or a painful toe injury thar occurs after one recovers from COVID-19. The complication, medically known as pernio or chilblains, is a condition that causes discoloration or lesions in the toe area and can incredibly painful and turn the toes purple. “No lingering effects other than the COVID toe,” the 37-year-old admitted on the Pat McAffee show on Nov. 23.

Social media users then took to Twitter with their reactions to the news, sharing their disbelief and also condemnation for the football star around his COVID/vaccination decisions. “Aaron Rodgers has ‘Covid Toe’? Maybe if he took his foot out of his mouth it’d heal,” one person joked, adding “paging Dr. Joe Rogan,” as a response to Aaron’s consultation of the controversial podcaster who infamously treated his coronavirus diagnosis with Ivermectin, which has not been medically proven as an effective treatment to the virus.

Aaron Rodgers has ‘Covid Toe’? Maybe if he took his foot out of his mouth it’d heal. Also: paging Dr. Joe Rogan. — Howard ✡ (@HowardA_AtLaw) November 24, 2021

More people on social media reacted to the news with dismay, sharing their thoughts on Aaron’s COVID complications. “Reckon Aaron Rogers studied #CovidToe when he was doing his own research?” another user chimed in to the conversation. “#Avoidable” one person simply wrote, implying the issues Aaron could have prevented if he received a COVID vaccine. “Reckon Aaron Rogers studied #CovidToe when he was doing his own research?” another user quipped.

In terms of “COVID toes,” doctors have described the side effect as a result of the body’s powerful immune response to the virus. According to the British Journal of Dermatology in an Oct. 2020 study, chilblains seems to occur in younger patients who experience more mild symptoms and happens as a result of the body producing too much interferon when fighting the COVID-19 virus.

Aaron originally courted controversy when he appeared on Pat McAfee‘s show on Friday, Nov. 5 and said he was unvaccinated, exclaiming that he was “an athlete, not an activist.” The quarterback also criticized the media and NFL’s vaccine protocols. “I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now.”

He continued his sentiments by saying he “strongly” believes in “bodily autonomy” and opposes the need to “acquiesce to some woke culture where a crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something.”