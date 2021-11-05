Aaron Feuerstein dies at 95, paid idled workers after fire By Reuters

BOSTON (Reuters) – Former Boston-area mill owner Aaron Feuerstein, who gained fame for paying workers idled after a fire in 1995, has died at the age of 95, his son Daniel Feuerstein said on Thursday.
Feuerstein gained national fame for continuing to pay 1,400 workers displaced from the Malden Mills factory in Lawrence, Mass., known for its Polartec fleece fabric. He died of complications after a fall at home last week, his son said.
