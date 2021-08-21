Aaliyah’s ‘One In A Million’ Album Tops The iTunes Chart Following Its Release On Streaming Services For The First Time

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Roommates, less than 24 hours after it finally dropped on streaming services for the first time, Aaliyah’s second album “One In A Million” has topped the iTunes charts! Aaliyah’s fans have clearly been streaming her iconic album in massive numbers, as it has remained number one on the chart and became a hot topic on social media.

Aaliyah’s Timbaland and Missy Elliott-produced album, “One In A Million,” was officially released on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music and various other platforms—while fans eagerly anticipate the remainder of her catalog that is also expected to drop throughout the next few weeks. So, it’s not hard to understand why it went straight to number one on the chart and will likely stay there for a while.

Widely considered her best work by many, “One In A Million” featured several hit singles, including “If Your Girl Only Knew,” “One In A Million,” “Four Page Letter,” “Hot Like Fire” and “The One I Gave My Heart To.” It also ushered in a completely new sound in R&B music thanks to the futuristic production of the then up-and-coming producers, Timbaland and Missy.

The release of the album on streaming services coincides with the 20th anniversary of Aaliyah’s death on August 25th, which claimed her life at the age of 22 due to a fatal plane crash in the Bahamas after she filmed the video for her timeless track “Rock The Boat.”

