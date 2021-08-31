a16z shines the spotlight on DAOs by leading Syndicate’s Series A By Cointelegraph

Home Business a16z shines the spotlight on DAOs by leading Syndicate’s Series A By...

Matilda Colman
California-based venture fund Andreessen Horowitz announced Tuesday that it is leading a Series A investment round for Syndicate, a decentralized platform with the lofty vision of democratizing investing by allowing users to create decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs.

Ali Yahya, one of Andreessen’s general partners, said that the company was attracted to Syndicate’s vision of DAOs being at the center of economic coordination between people. DAOs, which are internet-native organizations that are collectively owned and managed by community members, have the potential to replace the archaic legacy systems currently in use.