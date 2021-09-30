A Yeast Company in China Sees Its Stock Soar After Raising Prices

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Shares of Angel Yeast Co. surged by as much as the 10% daily limit in Shanghai after the company raised product prices as inflation in an array of commodities seeps into various sectors of China’s economy.

The Yichang-based yeast manufacturer had sent guidance to customers informing them of the need to raise prices due to a jump in raw-materials costs, according to a report on the Tonghuashun Finance site on Wednesday. A company spokesman confirmed to Bloomberg News that a price increase has been implemented, but wouldn’t specify the extent or magnitude.