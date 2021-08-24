A Washington Jail is Offering Inmates 10 Free Packs Of Ramen Noodles In Exchange For Getting The Vaccine Shot 

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

There have been many initiatives started throughout many cities as officials have been trying to convince people to become fully vaccinated in response to COVID-19, and the initiatives have made their way inside the jails as well.

According to The Olympian, the staff at Benton County Jail came up with the idea of offering their inmates 10 free packs of ramen noodles to help encourage the inmates to get the vaccine. This program is being coined as “Soups for Shots.” Scott Souza, the chief of corrections for the Benton County Corrections Department, said as of Monday, the jail would have given out 900 packs of noodles to 90 of their inmates.

They started to advertise the program throughout the jail at the beginning of the month, and Souza said, “We’re doing everything we can do to incentivize vaccination and we are getting an outstanding response.” The offer for free 10 packs of noodles is available for all inmates, regardless of the length of their time behind bars, as long as they have not been vaccinated yet.

The posters around the jail that are advertising the offer state, “To encourage and support COVID vaccination efforts, the Benton County Department of Corrections will be providing each inmate that starts their vaccination series with 10 FREE RAMEN NOODLE SOUPS!!!”

Souza added that the jail has already shared the idea of their initiative with other jails in the state.

As we previously reported, on Monday it was announced that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine became the first vaccine to be approved by the FDA. They announced that the vaccine met the administration’s “rigorous” standards for emergency use as well as overall safety and effectiveness.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post A Washington Jail is Offering Inmates 10 Free Packs Of Ramen Noodles In Exchange For Getting The Vaccine Shot appeared first on The Shade Room.