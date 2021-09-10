A Timeline Of The Met Gala’s Best Outfits

It’s not ALL Rihanna, but it’s a majority of Rihanna.
1.
Zendaya’s Cinderella gown from the 2019 Met Gala, Celebrating Camp:
2.
Cardi B’s crimson head-to-toe gown from the 2019 Met Gala, Celebrating Camp:
3.
Kim Kardashian’s wet look from the 2019 Met Gala, Celebrating Camp:
4.
Jared Leto’s double-header from the 2019 Met Gala, Celebrating Camp:
5.
Billy Porter’s gold winged bodysuit from the 2019 Met Gala, Celebrating Camp:
6.
Lady Gaga’s pink moment from the 2019 Met Gala, Celebrating Camp:
7.
Blake Lively’s show-stopping burgundy gown from the 2018 Met Gala, Heavenly Bodies:
8.
Chadwick Boseman’s cross encrusted suit from the 2018 Met Gala, Heavenly Bodies:
9.
Cardi B’s pearl-and-jewel bedazzled gown from the 2018 Met Gala, Heavenly Bodies:
10.
Rihanna’s Catholic inspired gown and headpiece from the 2018 Met Gala, Heavenly Bodies:
11.
Ariana Grande’s Michael Angelo themed gown from the 2018 Met Gala, Heavenly Bodies:
12.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s gold moment from the 2018 Met Gala, Heavenly Bodies:
13.
Katy Perry’s angelic look from the 2018 Met Gala, Heavenly Bodies:
14.
Zendaya’s parrot piece from the 2017 Met Gala, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons:
15.
Rihanna’s avant-garde 3D piece from the 2017 Met Gala, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons:
16.
Zoe Saldana’s feathered skirt and train from the 2016 Met Gala, Manus X Machina:
17.
Emma Watson’s masculine/feminine ensemble from the 2016 Met Gala, Manus X Machina:
18.
Beyoncé’s blush latex gown from the 2016 Met Gala, Manus X Machina:
19.
Rihanna’s white co-ord from the 2014 Met Gala, Charles James:
20.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s black-white-and-red-all-over Oscar de la Renta from the 2014 Met Gala, Charles James:
21.
Beyoncé’s jewel and organza gown from the 2015 Met Gala, China: Through the Looking Glass:
22.
Florence Welch’s three-tiered gown from the 2012 Met Gala, Impossible Conversations:
23.
Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney’s handmaid matching ‘fits from the 1999 Met Gala, Rock Style:
24.
Last, but not least, Rihanna’s HISTORY-MAKING MOMENT from the 2015 Met Gala, China: Through the Looking Glass:
Did your favorite look make it? If so, which one was it? If not, let us know which ones we missed in the comments below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!