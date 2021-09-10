A Timeline Of The Met Gala’s Best Outfits

It’s not ALL Rihanna, but it’s a majority of Rihanna.

The Met Gala is on Monday, and to celebrate the upcoming event, please and kindly join me on a trip down memory lane of the best outfits to grace the Met steps:

1.

Zendaya’s Cinderella gown from the 2019 Met Gala, Celebrating Camp:


I remember the moment that Zendaya arrived like it was yesterday — the whole SCENE was stunning. The message behind her shedding her Disney persona as she entered adult hood was *chef’s kiss*.

2.

Cardi B’s crimson head-to-toe gown from the 2019 Met Gala, Celebrating Camp:


Menstrual cycle, but make it FASHION! Seriously though, this was also a moment™. I think Camp was my favorite Met Gala theme. 

3.

Kim Kardashian’s wet look from the 2019 Met Gala, Celebrating Camp:


4.

Jared Leto’s double-header from the 2019 Met Gala, Celebrating Camp:


5.

Billy Porter’s gold winged bodysuit from the 2019 Met Gala, Celebrating Camp:


When Billy came in on that Egyptian daybed, I just about fainted. 

6.

Lady Gaga’s pink moment from the 2019 Met Gala, Celebrating Camp:


7.

Blake Lively’s show-stopping burgundy gown from the 2018 Met Gala, Heavenly Bodies:


When a gown takes up this many steps, you know it’s a vibe. 

8.

Chadwick Boseman’s cross encrusted suit from the 2018 Met Gala, Heavenly Bodies:


One of the few men who SHOWED! UP! His presence will be dearly missed at upcoming Met Galas, RIP. 

9.

Cardi B’s pearl-and-jewel bedazzled gown from the 2018 Met Gala, Heavenly Bodies:


The way the Jeremy Scott was able to perfectly fit the jewels over Cardi’s baby bump…true magic. 

10.

Rihanna’s Catholic inspired gown and headpiece from the 2018 Met Gala, Heavenly Bodies:


It’s the leg posed on the step above for me. 

11.

Ariana Grande’s Michael Angelo themed gown from the 2018 Met Gala, Heavenly Bodies:


Between this and the iconic grey gown from the Grammy’s, Ari is the queen of the squat pose. 

12.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s gold moment from the 2018 Met Gala, Heavenly Bodies:


SJP shows UP to the Met Gala, and this time she showed up with a sickening headpiece. 

13.

Katy Perry’s angelic look from the 2018 Met Gala, Heavenly Bodies:


This ‘fit puts the “heaven” in Heavenly Bodies. 

14.

Zendaya’s parrot piece from the 2017 Met Gala, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons:


Avian creature, but make it fashun. 

15.

Rihanna’s avant-garde 3D piece from the 2017 Met Gala, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons:


Only Rihanna can pull off this look. 

16.

Zoe Saldana’s feathered skirt and train from the 2016 Met Gala, Manus X Machina:


I can’t even imagine how long it took for the dressmakers to make this gown. 

17.

Emma Watson’s masculine/feminine ensemble from the 2016 Met Gala, Manus X Machina:


Hermione, all grown up! 

18.

Beyoncé’s blush latex gown from the 2016 Met Gala, Manus X Machina:


19.

Rihanna’s white co-ord from the 2014 Met Gala, Charles James:


Did Rihanna invent crop tops? Methinks yes! 

20.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s black-white-and-red-all-over Oscar de la Renta from the 2014 Met Gala, Charles James:


Carrie Bradshaw could never… 

21.

Beyoncé’s jewel and organza gown from the 2015 Met Gala, China: Through the Looking Glass:


This dress is 90% nonexistent, and yet, this is the most perfect gown. 

22.

Florence Welch’s three-tiered gown from the 2012 Met Gala, Impossible Conversations:


MA’AM! CAN WE GET A WARNING, FIRST?? 

23.

Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney’s handmaid matching ‘fits from the 1999 Met Gala, Rock Style:


Name a more iconic duo. I’ll wait. 

24.

Last, but not least, Rihanna’s HISTORY-MAKING MOMENT from the 2015 Met Gala, China: Through the Looking Glass:


Did Rihanna invent the Met Gala? YES THE FUCK SHE DID! (JK Anna pls don’t come for me.) 

Did your favorite look make it? If so, which one was it? If not, let us know which ones we missed in the comments below!

