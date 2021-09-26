A third of Salvadorans ‘actively’ using Chivo wallet, President Bukele claims By Cointelegraph

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele claims that 2.1 million of his fellow citizens are using the government-backed Chivo cryptocurrency wallet, offering a glimpse into the apparent success of the country’s (BTC) gambit.
The controversial president updated his 2.9 million Twitter (NYSE:) followers Saturday afternoon, claiming that Chivo “now has more users than any bank in El Salvador” after just three weeks in operation. Bukele indicated that it’s only a matter of time before Chivo adoption eclipses all banks in El Salvador combined.
