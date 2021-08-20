Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Texas’s oil regulator has a solution for those who fear the world is over-heating: “Turn the damn air conditioner up.” The sentiment was voiced at an energy conference Friday by Wayne Christian, a member of the Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees oil and gas drilling and transportation in the biggest producing state. The remarks came as he criticized a report published by the United Nations this month incontrovertibly linking global warming to human activity, mostly through the burning of fossil fuels.