A tale of two different Netflix shows that end

It's the end of the road for two Netflix shows, and they had very different endings. BoJack Horseman He finished his career with the last eight episodes of the sixth season on January 31, 2020. The program was able to plan its end and complete its history. And then there is Soundtrack. The musical drama of Smash Y Gossip Girl veteran Joshua Safran launched its first and only 10 episode season on December 19, 2019.

Safran took Twitter to lament the end of the series he starred in Jenna Dewan, Callie Hernandez, Paul James Y Madeline Stowe.

"What if you did a show and nobody noticed?" Safran published in a captured note. "This is how you feel with Soundtrack".