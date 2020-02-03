A tale of two different Netflix shows that end

It's the end of the road for two Netflix shows, and they had very different endings. BoJack Horseman He finished his career with the last eight episodes of the sixth season on January 31, 2020. The program was able to plan its end and complete its history. And then there is Soundtrack. The musical drama of Smash Y Gossip Girl veteran Joshua Safran launched its first and only 10 episode season on December 19, 2019.
Safran took Twitter to lament the end of the series he starred in Jenna Dewan, Callie Hernandez, Paul James Y Madeline Stowe.
"What if you did a show and nobody noticed?" Safran published in a captured note. "This is how you feel with Soundtrack".
"The most incredible team of artists worked tirelessly on him, some of them (like me) for more than two and a half years) and he felt that we had done something unique, fresh, strange and, well, great. And yet, everything but disappeared, "he continued.
In your noteSafran encouraged viewers to watch the show even though he won't be back for more.
A Netflix program that will come back for more, but is still ending, is The crown. The real drama was planned for six seasons, but creator Peter Morgan and the transmission platform announced that it would end with five in place.
"I am absolutely delighted to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty the Queen for the fifth and final season, taking The crown in the 21st century. Imelda is an amazing talent and will be a fantastic successor of Claire Foy Y Olivia Colman"Said Morgan, creator, writer and executive producer in a statement." At first I had imagined The crown running for six seasons, but now that we have started working on the stories for the fifth season, it has become clear to me that this is the time and the perfect place to stop. I am grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision. "
