A statement on behalf of Rogers Communications Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — John A. MacDonald, Chair of the Board of Directors of Rogers Communications Inc. (“Rogers” or the “Company”), confirms that earlier today the Company received a written resolution from the Rogers Control Trust purporting to remove five of the independent directors of Rogers and replace them with nominees of the Rogers Control Trust. The Company has reviewed the resolution with its external legal counsel and has determined the resolution is invalid. Accordingly, the Board of Directors of Rogers, including its independent directors, remain unchanged. The Company’s CEO, Joe Natale, and management team remain steadfast in their commitment to driving the performance of the business and executing on the proposed merger with Shaw.