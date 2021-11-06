A statement on behalf of Rogers Communications Inc.

Article content

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today the British Columbia Supreme Court ruled that the consent shareholders’ resolution Mr. Edward Rogers, as Chair of the Rogers Control Trust, submitted to Rogers Communications Inc. (“RCI”) on October 22, 2021 (the “Consent Resolution”), was valid, effective, and binding on RCI as of the date it was signed, being October 22, 2021.

Accordingly, the Board of Directors of RCI comprises the following individuals as of October 22, 2021: Robert Dépatie, Robert Gemmell, Alan Horn, Philip Lind, Edward Rogers, Melinda Rogers-Hixon, Martha Rogers, Loretta Rogers, Joe Natale, Michael Cooper, Jack Cockwell, Jan Innes, Ivan Fecan and John Kerr. Pursuant to a resolution of the Board of RCI dated October 24, 2021, Edward Rogers is the Chair of RCI.