A quarter of Aussie crypto users plan to buy crypto Christmas gifts: Survey By Cointelegraph

More than a quarter of Australian crypto users surveyed in October plan to use digital assets as a part of their Christmas presents this holiday season.
The survey by crypto wallet and services provider Crypto.com polled 2,020 Australians aged 18-59. Of those that had used crypto over the past 12 months, 26% responded that they would consider giving some away for Christmas or buying crypto-related gifts.
