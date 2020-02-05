A prequel to Hannah Montana in progress? Not so fast…

DISNEY CHANNEL / BYRON COHEN
Billy Ray Cyrus could be ready for a Hannah Montana prequel series, but it seems that Disney is not.
In an interview with HollywoodLife, Cyrus said: "They are talking about making a prequel, which for me I would do in the blink of an eye. Because that means I can recover my mullet."
"I think there is a whole story that led Miley to become Hannah Montana"he added.
However, a source told E! News that does not exist Hannah Montana The project is under development at Disney right now. Everything is possible in the world of television development, but for now Hannah Montana It stays as a thing of the past. The series launched Miley Cyrus to the fame. She played Miley Stewart, an average teenage girl by day, pop star Hannah Montana at night. Billy Ray Cyrus played his father.
The show lasted four seasons between 2006-2011 and generated a concert movie, as well as Hannah Montana: the movie.
Everything old is new again in the world of television. Disney Channel has The house of the raven, the sequel series with Crow-Symoné repeating it It's so raven character and network previously issued Boy meets world sequel series Girl meets world. Meanwhile, Disney +, the new arm of the House of the Mouse streaming platform, is home to a series of programs that serve as a continuation of old series or sequels. The proud family It is said that he is returning, Lizzie McGuire with Hilary Duff is in process (although Disney put it on hold), Love simon It is becoming a show and there are a number of Marvel shows in progress that include The hawk and the winter soldier, WandaVision Y Loki.
Duff & # 39; s Lizzie McGuire series is a sequel that follows the main character in his 30 years. It was announced when Disney + received official green light, but after producing two episodes, Disney put the project in limbo. Original creator Terri Minsky He left the project.
"Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we conclude that we need to move in a different creative direction and we are putting a new lens in the series, "a Disney spokesman said in a statement.
For now, Hannah Montana It's still a thing of Disney's past.