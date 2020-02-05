A prequel to Hannah Montana in progress? Not so fast…

Billy Ray Cyrus could be ready for a Hannah Montana prequel series, but it seems that Disney is not.

In an interview with HollywoodLife, Cyrus said: "They are talking about making a prequel, which for me I would do in the blink of an eye. Because that means I can recover my mullet."

"I think there is a whole story that led Miley to become Hannah Montana"he added.

However, a source told E! News that does not exist Hannah Montana The project is under development at Disney right now. Everything is possible in the world of television development, but for now Hannah Montana It stays as a thing of the past. The series launched Miley Cyrus to the fame. She played Miley Stewart, an average teenage girl by day, pop star Hannah Montana at night. Billy Ray Cyrus played his father.

The show lasted four seasons between 2006-2011 and generated a concert movie, as well as Hannah Montana: the movie.