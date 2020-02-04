A look at the real people who inspired these Oscar-nominated films

Judy Garland. Fred Rodgers. Jimmy Hoffa. Pope Francisco.
Those are just some names that could very well be receiving recognition during the Oscar 2020 this Sunday. I mean, it's likely that Renee Zellweger, Tom Hanks, Al Pacino Y Jonathan Pryce First, I would like to thank its people, the cadre of agents, managers, publicists, directors, producers and cinematographers who keep their careers going, as well as the spouses, couples, children and close friends that make up their support groups.
But then, yes, they will probably express their gratitude to the real-life people they portrayed for having a rich enough existence to really appear on the screen.
Because it is an open secret in the film industry that keeping it real is a good way to be recognized, the Academy tends to appreciate when known stars disappear in the likeness of another person.
Eddie Redmayne He was rewarded for his work as a theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, Reese witherspoon to embody June Carter Cash Y Julia Roberts I may never have had the chance to scold the music director Bill conti ("Sir, he's doing a great job, but he's so fast with that stick. So why don't he feel, because he may never be here again?") If it wasn't for a legal employee turned activist Erin Brockovich.
And only last year Rami Malekinterpretation of the leader queen Freddie Mercury overcome Christian bale how Dick cheney, Willem Dafoe how Vincent van Gogh Y Viggo Mortensen like gorilla Tony "Lip,quot; Vallelonga.
So it is not surprising that this year the artists have bowed strongly, with everyone, from potatoes to Mafia bosses and Fox News presenters who received Hollywood treatment. Before your favorite stars begin to spread their appreciation this weekend, study those who helped them win the Oscar.
Carroll Shelby
Looking to avenge a broken business, Henry Ford II makes your mission the best Enzo Ferrari and its group of sports cars in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most prestigious car race in the world. Desperate to do so, he recruits Shelby, the only American who won at Le Mans. While Matt DamonThe version of the pilot who became a Los Angeles-based car designer was not recognized individually, the drama has four awards, including the best film.
Ken Miles
In its efforts to perfect the GT40 Mk. II, Shelby turned to the test pilot and engineering specialist Miles (Christian bale) Although the duo (spoiler alert!) Finally triumphed in the 1966 race, Miles died later that year when a racing car he crashed on the Riverside International Raceway in California.
Frank Sheeran
In a series of interviews from 1991 to 2003, the former truck driver and former local president of the Teamsters Union confessed to author Charles Brandt that he had shot a close friend. Jimmy Hoffa behind the head inside a house in northwest Detroit. His story inspired Brandt's book, I heard you paint houses, a reference to the blood splatter on the wall. It is also greatly discussed with police officers who say that Michigan is at home and that it is empty. But when Martin Scorsese take the manuscript and Robert de Niro accept the part of the titular character (the Irish a reference to Sheeran's nickname), well, the Academy pays attention.
Jimmy Hoffa
Just what happened to the former president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, convicted of manipulation of the jury, attempted bribery, conspiracy and postal and electronic fraud, remains a mystery since his disappearance in 1975. the Irish He answered answering that question and obtained 10 Oscar nominations in the process, including the best scripts of the supporting actors for De Niro and Al Pacino as the powerful union leader.
Russell Bufalino
Chief of the Bufalino Crime Family (Pennsylvania, New Jersey and faction north of the New York state of Cosa Nostra), the gangster played by Joe Pesci It is widely believed that he is the one who approves the coup in Hoffa. Imprisoned twice for an attempted extortion and conspiring to kill a government witness, he died of natural causes five years after his release from the United States Penitentiary, Leavenworth.
Bill Bufalino
Longtime lawyer for Hoffa and the Teamters and Russell's cousin, Bill (Ray roman) They flatly denied playing a role in criminal acts or defending members of the mafia. He died of leukemia in Florida at the age of 72.
Sharon tate
Margot RobbieThe actress's performance, eight and a half months pregnant with the film director Roman PolanskiThe baby, when he was killed by the Charles Manson family in 1969, was so close that he made Sister Debra Tate cry. "The tone in his voice was completely Sharon's, and I was so moved that big tears (they started falling)," he said. Vanity fair. "The front of my shirt was wet."
Pope Francisco
Forget Oscar's assent, Jonathan PryceThe representation of the 83-year-old Argentine Jesuit, the current head of the Catholic Church, received even greater praise when it was screened The two potatoes In the Vatican. "Cardinal (Peter) Turkson, a close friend of Benedict and Francis & # 39 ;, told me it was amazing to see his friends on the screen and asked if he could bring a DVD of the film to Francis," Pryce transmitted to CNN "He said he thought Francis would like the movie. I almost cried."
Pope Benedict XVI
His version of the former 92-year-old prelate, who resigned from the papacy in 2013 after a nearly eight-year career, paving the way for Pope Francisco, won Anthony Hopkins a fifth Oscar nomination.
Harriet Tubman
British actress Cynthia Erivo He looked a little in the underground railroad driver, who helped take some 70 slaves to a safe place. "No one thought she was as strong as she was," said the Oscar nominee ABC News. "Like a 5-foot-1-foot woman who wanders the Earth with the color of my skin, people do a lot of that. I have a physical ability that people don't see outside, but when people see, it's different." .
Megyn Kelly
He is already an Oscar winner for playing serial killer Aileen Wuorno, Charlize Theron filled the shoes (much more elegant) of the former presenter of Fox News & # 39; The Kelly File, who, along with others on the network, accused the late CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment Kelly organized a January screening of Bomb She with her former colleagues. Then, he said, they had an "emotional, raw and revealing discussion about what the filmmakers did right, wrong, and what really happened to us years ago."
Gretchen Carlson
Although the only time Fox and friends Cohost was not present at Kelly's meeting in January, he can be attributed the unleashing of the once insane fall of the once again powerful executive. It was the journalist and author who first sounded the alarm, filing a lawsuit against Ailes (portrayed by John lithgow and generous help of facial prostheses in Bomb) in the summer of 2016.
Fred Rogers
A strange representation of the beloved children's television presenter in A beautiful day in the neighborhood (recounting the 1998 profile of an impossibly pleasing magazine writer from the impossibly pleasant Presbyterian and creator of Mr. Rogers Neighborhood) Won Tom Hanks his sixth Oscar nomination.
Richard Jewell
When the AT,amp;T security guard (played by Paul Walter Hauser) He found the backpack containing three tube bombs placed in the Atlanta Centennial Olympic Park and led many of the spectators of the 1996 summer games to a safe place, the FBI identified him as a suspect. Finally he was declared innocent, he was never charged (terrorist Eric Rudolph was held responsible), but not without having to endure a trial by the media. One year after the governor Sonny perdue He thanked him publicly for his heroic acts, died of heart failure at age 44.
Bobi Jewell
After accepting the role of Richard's mother, who defends her son at all costs, Kathy Bates (nominated for supporting actress) organized a meeting with Bobi. "We sat and talked for two or three hours and I recorded his voice," he shared with Deadline. "We reviewed the script and she corrected some things. She cried several times. She was very determined."
Elton John
A winner of the Golden Globe, Taron Egerton He was surprisingly excluded from the list of Oscar nominees despite a representation of John who received high praise from the great music legend. "My songs are not easy to sing. I know because many musicians have told me that they are difficult to sing," the 72-year-old Briton behind "Your Song,quot;, "Candle in the Wind,quot; and many others. successes observed in Zane Lowe& # 39; s Beats 1 show on Apple Music. "What he has done is quite extraordinary because it sounds like me, but it also looks like Taron." At least the original song from the movie, "(I & # 39; m Gonna) Love Me Again,quot; got a wink.
Judy Garland
Renee Zellweger He caught the Best Actress in a Movie, Golden Globe Drama for his portrayal of the immensely talented artist, but finally doomed, making her the favorite to go on stage on Sunday. But can you overcome your speech of acceptance of the Balloons? "Well hello everyone, I'm glad to see you," said the Judy star, recognizing his Hollywood hiatus. "They look great 17 years later." The same, Renée, the same.