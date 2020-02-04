A look at the real people who inspired these Oscar-nominated films

Judy Garland. Fred Rodgers. Jimmy Hoffa. Pope Francisco.

Those are just some names that could very well be receiving recognition during the Oscar 2020 this Sunday. I mean, it's likely that Renee Zellweger, Tom Hanks, Al Pacino Y Jonathan Pryce First, I would like to thank its people, the cadre of agents, managers, publicists, directors, producers and cinematographers who keep their careers going, as well as the spouses, couples, children and close friends that make up their support groups.

But then, yes, they will probably express their gratitude to the real-life people they portrayed for having a rich enough existence to really appear on the screen.