A List Of Asexual Public Figures

The Trevor Project explains that asexual individuals, who may also be called an “ace” or “aces,” have little to no interest in engaging in sex. The vast majority of aces are romantic and desire emotionally affectionate relationships. An ace may also be aromantic, in which case they don’t feel attraction to others.

There are also numerous ways an ace person may identify. Here are some notable people who have publicly expressed their asexuality, or who have been thought to be asexual by historians.