A Jewel of a Value Stock By StockNews

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches, and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding, and anniversary purchases. You may know its brands that include Kay, Jared, Zales, and Piercing Pagoda.

Its Canadian stores operate as Peoples Jewellers and Mappins Jewellers. Outside of North America, is legacy UK Jewelry division operates stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. These stores operate as H.Samuel and Ernest Jones in shopping malls and off-mall locations.

