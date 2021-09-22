A.J. Johnson’s Wife Speaks About The GoFundMe Campaign Started To Help Cover Funeral Costs & Calls Out The Fake Love Following His Passing 

Recently we learned about the unfortunate passing of comedian and actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson, which took place earlier this month. His family has been working to gain the finances to cover funeral costs, and his wife Lexis Jones Mason spoke with TMZ about the GoFundMe that was started to help cover the costs.

During the time of the interview, she said she had raised under $800. Following the interview, the GoFundMe campaign has surpassed its goal. Lexis shared that the costs to bury him and the funeral service alone are an estimated $15k, and she had asked for help with raising at least $20k, with hopes of splitting whatever could be leftover amongst his children.

However, she said there were some people who had said they would help and give money, but they hadn’t received it. Prior to the goal being met, Lexis said, “I would not be asking if we had it or we had a policy.”

Lexis also said, “I’m asking for help, but if I don’t get it, it’s fine because I’m not leaving my husband in there like that. We’re gonna have a service. I’m gonna do everything I know he would have done for me.”

She also addressed the fake love that has been going around since his passing and said, “Please stop the fake love. Please stop the fake calls. Please stop the fake texts. Please, just for our family. When I say our family, I mean me, the kids, and the grandkids. Just stop it.”

Thankfully, A.J.’s fans and peers pulled through to help his family raise the money that is needed. Including fellow comedian/ actor Lil Rel Howery, who donated $4,000, and said, “A funny good dude. Praying for fam and anyone truly hurt by this great loss.”

As previously reported, news about A.J.’s passing was revealed on Monday. His nephew confirmed with TMZ that he passed earlier this month. He was found unresponsive in a store in Los Angeles, and transported to the hospital where he was announced deceased. A cause of death has not been announced.

We are continuing to keep A.J.’s loved ones lifted in prayer during this difficult time.

