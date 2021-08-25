A Great Value Car and a Great Value Stock By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Cars manufactured by Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (NYSE:) have consistently been ranked near the top of automobile lists due to the value they provide. Most Honda owners know that their cars are built to last. But it's not just their cars that provide value. Right now, Honda is a top value stock based on on its valuation metrics, which is why investors should give it a look.

Originally a motorcycle manufacturer, Honda (HMC) now makes automobiles, motorcycles, and power products such as boat engines, generators, and lawnmowers. It also makes robots and private jets and is currently Japan’s third-largest automaker by sales and has the highest exposure to North America out of Japan’s big three.

Honda’s brand and its reputation for quality have certainly helped drive demand for its models. HMC has also been historically known for fuel-efficient cars, which has positioned it to take advantage of the massive consumer demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles.

