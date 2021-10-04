A future where DeFi and CBDCs can work together By Cointelegraph





Decentralized finance (DeFi) is changing the way that people all over the world think about money faster than any previous financial revolution. Banks, which have monopolized the way we’ve accessed money since antiquity, are finally seeing their status being challenged. Now, it’s DeFi which is starting to provide an alternative that could turn the economic landscape on its head and democratize access to finance.

This seismic shift in power away from governments and banks and towards real people is long overdue, particularly in developing nations where DeFi is already emerging as a tool for remittances and small loans. Financial inclusion is another significant advantage that DeFi can deliver, particularly when 1.7 billion adults remain unbanked.

Will Harborne is a co-founder and CEO of DeversiFi, a layer-two DeFi trading platform powered by StarkWare’s scalable technology. Will has worked on technology consulting projects, first at Cambridge Consultants and then at IBM (NYSE:), before transitioning into work full-time in the public blockchain space and joining Bitfinex in 2017. There, he led several projects before combining his experience with his passion for ‘s ecosystem of permissionless innovation to help spin out Ethfinex. Will is a member of the Melon Technical Council — one of the first major governance experiments for a blockchain-based protocol. He also holds a Masters of Engineering from the University of Cambridge.

