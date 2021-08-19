A.E. Admits To Cheating On Amber Rose, But Says He Loves Her & She’s Like His Best Friend

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

On Wednesday Amber Rose took to social media to vent about being tired of being cheated on. Although she didn’t name any names, many people suspected she was referring to A.E., who is the father of her young son Slash. It looks like A.E. didn’t waste any time responding to the posts, and in fact, confirmed that he definitely was caught cheating on Amber, and this wasn’t the first time.

During an Instagram Live with Big Von, A.E. confirmed that he most certainly did cheat on Amber. When asked what did he think once he saw her posts, he said, “I thought sh*t I got caught. I got caught before.”

“I love her that’s like my best friend,” he continued. The mother of my son and I love Bash my stepson, and sh*t too, you know. That’s just me, sh*t I like women.”

He continued to explain that once Amber finds out about another woman he has been messing with, and she decides to reach out to her, more than likely the other woman would fan out, and apologize to her and switch their story up after they told him a different story.

“At the end of the day, it’s just about, I don’t think anyone could be happy or successful if you not true to yourself, aware of yourself. Whether other people understand it, blame you or criticize you, or critique you for it. We are who we are,” A.E. added.

He said he doesn’t blame Amber for how she feels, but at the end of the day, he is who he is. He said he thinks he could give her a good six months of depriving himself of his “true nature.”

As we previously shared, Amber posted to her Instagram story that she was done and that she has been “so loyal and transparent,” but she hasn’t gotten the same treatment in return.

Back in May, a woman spoke out on TikTok and claimed that Amber reached out to her about A.E. in a series of messages.

