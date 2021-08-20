A Decentralized Crypto Exchange on ABEYCHAIN By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

ABEY To Launch XSWAP: A Decentralized Crypto Exchange on ABEYCHAIN



ABEY Foundation announced that they will be launching XSWAP.

XSWAP is the world’s first DEX on ABEYCHAIN ecosystem.

Recently, ABEY Foundation announced that they will be launching XSWAP, a decentralized crypto exchange built on the ABEYCHAIN ecosystem.

According to ABEY, XSWAP will be part of the several decentralized DApps that are being developed by the ABEY community. XSWAP is the world’s first DEX built on a multi-layered programmable blockchain – ABEYCHAIN.

It should be noted, XSWAP solves several highly impactful issues with legacy cryptocurrency exchanges by innovating an all-new trading model using an automated liquidity protocol and an ‘automated market maker’ system which is neither operated nor controlled by a central intermediary. This is unlike traditional, centralized exchanges.

Currently, XSWAP is fully compatible with all ARC-20 tokens, multiple cross-chain assets such as BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB, DOT, and AST) and infrastructure including non-cust…

Continue reading on CoinQuora