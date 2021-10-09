A creative writing side hustle can earn up to $50K per year

Learning to put your writing skills to use can make for the perfect side hustle
Many Canadians are turning to side hustles as a way of increasing the opportunities for creativity as a second income stream, and it turns out that a creative writing side hustle in Canada can earn you more than $50,000 per year. And many who do so might have the goal of publishing novels.
As noted on Payscale, which gathers salaries to guide those in the job market, noted this about writers: “An entry-level Writer with less than 1-year experience can expect to earn an average total compensation (includes tips, bonus, and overtime pay) of $41,216 based on 58 salaries. An early career writer with one to four years of experience earns an average total compensation of $49,359 based on 270 salaries. A mid-career Writer with five to nine years of experience earns an average total compensation of $57,523 based on 148 salaries.”
A great place to start is with The Essential 2022 How to Write a Novel Bundle, which covers all of the above topics and more. It’s available for $25.99, and includes five essential courses for writing novels, divided into 156 easily digestible lessons spanning 12 hours of content designed to get you on track to publishing your novel. The courses are taught by top tutors from Skill Success, including Rob Parnell (who has an instructor rating of 4.5/5 stars), a published author of more than 50 bestselling books. Start learning and put your creative writing skills to use as your side hustle.
